Logan Health Toy Box Event provides Christmas gifts for pediatric patients

KALISPELL — Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell is hoping to spread Christmas joy this holiday season during its sixth annual Toy Box event.

Parents of children facing health challenges are invited to the Toy Box where they can select gift items at no cost for all their children.

“And for some, it is just that little lift and for others it is the whole thing for them, so we just meet every family where they are and take them through the Toy Box,” said Logan Health Child Life Coordinator Amy Rohyans Stewart.

Nothing exemplifies the Christmas spirit more than helping others going through challenging times.

“It just gives them that little bit of a boost to get them through the holidays, at least there’s something to take the edge off,” added Rohyans Stewart.

Over the past five years, Logan Health Children’s Toy Box has provided gifts for close to 800 children. Rohyans Stewart said the Toy Box is made possible thanks to community sponsors and donations.

“So, we invite the parents to come up and they get to pick three things for each of their kids, a book for each and then a family game," Rohyans said.

Not only does the Toy Box serve families receiving care at the hospital, but it also provides gifts for children undergoing outpatient treatment.

“We do have a couple children of some adult patients that we’re supporting as well this year," Rohyans Stewart told MTN.

Rohyans Stewart said the Toy Box helps alleviate stress from families during the holiday season, allowing them to focus on their child’s health.

“And you don’t necessarily have all the things done in these few days leading up to Christmas, so what the toy box provides is just a little bit of a lift, a little bit of a break, not only do they get to pick these things for their kids but we have wonderful elves who do all the wrapping for the families so they don’t need to do that either.”

Rohyans Stewart added that the toy box serves as a beacon of hope, joy and support.

“We will have it open on Christmas day; god forbid anyone is admitted that day.”

Those who would like to donate to the toy box can find more information here.