Man found dead in Kalispell's Depot Park

KALISPELL — Authorities report a man was found dead on Sunday morning in Depot Park.

Kalispell Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male shortly after 8:15 a.m., who was found by a passerby.

The man has been identified as a 42-year-old Matthew Rasmussen of Alaska.

Officers collected and reviewed video footage from the surrounding area and report that at this time, there's no indication of suspicious or criminal activity.

An autopsy is being completed to determine the official cause of death.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says the incident remains under investigation.