Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Man found dead in Kalispell's Depot Park

The Kalispell Police Department reports a man was found dead on Sunday morning in Depot Park.
Kalispell Police
Derek Joseph/MTN News file
Kalispell Police
Posted

KALISPELL — Authorities report a man was found dead on Sunday morning in Depot Park.

Kalispell Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male shortly after 8:15 a.m., who was found by a passerby.

The man has been identified as a 42-year-old Matthew Rasmussen of Alaska.

Officers collected and reviewed video footage from the surrounding area and report that at this time, there's no indication of suspicious or criminal activity.

An autopsy is being completed to determine the official cause of death.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says the incident remains under investigation.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader