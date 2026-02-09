71-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 71-year-old man died on Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

Police responded to the intersection of Brooks Street and Fairview Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

Preliminary information shows a 50-year-old man was driving a sedan southbound on Brooks Street when he hit the victim who was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle.

MTN News

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the driver remained on scene and cooperated with responding officers, and no arrests have been made at this time.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones impacted by the fatal crash over this past weekend, and we extend our condolences during this difficult time," MPD stated in a news release.

The investigation is continuing, and no additional information is being released at this time.