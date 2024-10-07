Manufacturing month in the Flathead highlights businesses

KALISPELL — The Flathead now has a chance to explore the behind-the-scenes action of several businesses in the valley as Manufacturing Month is officially underway.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce uses Manufacturing Month to bring attention to businesses that support the Flathead.

Twenty-eight percent of the income in the Flathead Valley is made in the manufacturing industry making up a large portion of the income and jobs.

This is the community's chance to see what these businesses are all about.

Manufacturing Month highlights business that make things including a wide range of products like skincare, lumber, guns, semiconductor devices, beer and more.

It's also a celebration of modern manufacturing that's meant to inspire the next generation.

"It's about learning. I'm a lifelong learner, and I think most people are. and the discovery of what you can find going on inside some of these manufacturers, it's just, it's fascinating information. No one goes away going I just, I knew that's how they did that, whether it's Proof Research, manufacturing guns, or a timber tour with Stoltz or Weyerhauser. It's fascinating to see what keeps our economy going and growing, and what jobs are the future are going to be,” said Lorraine Clarno, President and CEO of Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.

All tours for Manufacturing Month are free to the public but require registration before the tour.

You can go to the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce website (https://business.kalispellchamber.com/mfgtours) for the Manufacturing Month tours and to register.