Officers involved in fatal Kila shooting return to duty

KILA — The officers involved in a May 24 shooting in Kila that left one-man dead have returned to duty.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said a thorough review shows law enforcement acted properly when called to a Kila residence for reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

Sheriff Heino says when they arrived, shots were fired from the suspect, who was identified as 52-year-old Anthony Grove, from inside the residence, prompting the SWAT team to be called.

Following three hours of negotiation, Grove shot at law enforcement and Sergeant Logan Shawback, Travis Smith and Kalispell Police Officer Jordan Venezio returned fire.

Grove was pronounced deceased on the scene and no officers were injured.

Sheriff Heino explained that it's standard in cases like this to have an internal investigation.

“All have been returned to duty, they underwent a review from a psychiatrist, and we’ve done basic initial stuff for in-house things, of course we’re still pending the full investigation with the county which will go to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.”

Sheriff Heino says all officers involved were given additional mental health resources and support while off duty.

