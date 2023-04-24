Planned power outages to impact parts of the Flathead

KALISPELL - Parts of Flathead Valley will have a planned power outage Monday and Thursday nights of this week.

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) says the planned power outages will begin at 10 p.m. and are expected to last approximately four hours.

BPA is upgrading its transmission switching equipment.

The areas affected are west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas.

Approximately 2,900 members of Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) will be impacted.

FEC will place automated calls to members affected by the planned outages.

The FEC website will provide updates on the outages.