Polson man honored through fundraiser giving back to his favorite organizations

POLSON — William Lambson was someone who spent most of his free time helping others, and even after his death, he is still finding ways to help his community.

“He really had a heart for making life better for kids,” said Aric Cooksley, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Valley and Lake County.

Lambson passed away from cancer in June, and to honor him, his son Ben started a GoFundMe that has raised over $9,000 and counting.

“I think it is a testament to all of the great connections that he made throughout his life, and people showing their love to him,” Ben Lambson said.

The funds will be going towards three organizations that Lambson was passionate about, including the Mission Valley Aquatic Center where he coached the swim team, and two organizations in the Polson skating community.

First, the Montana Skatepark Association, where he worked alongside Jessie Vargas to expand the Polson Skatepark — as well as hosting the annual Skate Jam event.

“He seemed very eager to know more about it and see if there was anything that he could do to help out, and of course with a project like that, it was a no brainer,” Vargas said.

Lastly, Lambson worked closely with the Boys and Girls Club of Ronan — creating a program where kids could paint their own skateboards to display or use.

“Being able to use skating as kind of a community driver, that gave them an outlet to become a part of the community,” Cooksley said.

One thing is clear, William made his mark on the Polson community and the countless donations will allow his legacy to live on.

To donate or learn more, click here.