Prescribed burns planned for Flathead National Forest

KALISPELL - The Flathead National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations beginning this week, pending all required approvals.

The projects are expected to continue through November as weather conditions allow.

Planned prescribed fires for this fall may include:



Spotted Bear Ranger District – 20 acres in the Spotted Bear Mountain area, south of Spotted Bear Ranger Station (broadcast and pile burning).

Swan Lake Ranger District – hazardous fuels reduction work in Beaver Creek and Lindburg areas, Crane Mountain area, and Blacktail Mountain area (pile burning).

Tally Lake Ranger District – 146 acres in the Star Meadows area, west of Whitefish, MT (broadcast and pile burning).

Pile burning across the Flathead National Forest to reduce hazardous fuels in Flathead, Missoula, and Lake counties.

People should watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Additionally, residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns.