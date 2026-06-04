BIGFORK — A Montana developer is seeking permits to build a 97-slip marina on Bigfork Bay, a proposal that has drawn significant community opposition and raised questions about public access, environmental impact and the future of the bay.

Cougar Ridge Development submitted a Section 310 permit application to the Flathead Conservation District in April for the marina project. According to property line documents, the developer owns a large portion of the bay. The project would also include a public boardwalk, swim area and parking lot.

After inspecting the proposed site, the Conservation District board tabled the permit application, requesting additional engineering and environmental reports. The next meeting on the permit is scheduled for July 6.

The proposal has sparked community debate. The Bigfork Community Alliance posted concerns on social media, drawing significant attention.

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Proposed 97-slip marina in Bigfork Bay draws community pushback

Ashley Atkins, founder of the Bigfork Community Alliance, said the project threatens what makes the area unique.

"A lot of people are devastated about it. In Bigfork, the Bay is kind of something that makes Bigfork special," Atkins said.

Atkins said her concerns go beyond aesthetics.

"My concern is the impact that it's going to have on the entire bay, not just on the fish and the animals, and cutting off the public access really," Atkins said.

Fletcher Anderson and his family have lived on the bay for decades. He said the bay holds deep personal significance.

"I learned how to swim right there, I learned how to dive off this dock, and just being able to freely utilize the water through here, which is everybody's," Anderson said.

Anderson said he understands growth is coming to Bigfork but believes the project goes too far.

"I understand that development is inevitable and that we need more docks in the bay, but this is excessive," Anderson said.

Atkins said she believes the community has a reason to keep fighting.

"We had to go through a lot of change over the years, but the one thing that doesn't change and the one things that consistent is this bay and its important to me that event with all the change that is going on it around it, this bay stays the same," Atkins said.

The Flathead Conservation District is currently waiting on a geotechnical and hydraulic report from Cougar Ridge before the permitting process can move forward.

Cougar Ridge Development developer Mike Maddy provided the following unedited statement in response to a request for comment:

"I am writing in response to a request for comment by KPAX and social media discussions regarding the proposed marina project in Bigfork. We recognize that there is significant interest in this project, and we welcome the opportunity to provide clear, factual information to ensure the conversation is grounded in accuracy rather than speculation.

First, it is important to understand the unique nature of the property in question. This parcel was listed for sale for approximately 15 years before being acquired. Unlike most properties on Flathead Lake, it extends into Bigfork Bay, with a significant portion of the property located underwater. This distinctive characteristic is central to both the opportunity and the responsibility in designing this project.

Other potential uses for the property were carefully considered, including a rack-and-stack boat storage facility. This type of development would require a large warehouse-style building for indoor boat storage, with boats being moved in and out by forklift each time they are used. Another option evaluated was residential development, including condominiums along Grand Avenue.

In comparison, the proposed marina design preserves the open views from Grand Avenue and minimizes visual impact and disruption. It also provides a benefit to the broader community by creating opportunities for more people to access and enjoy Bigfork and Flathead Lake.

A key priority from the outset has been to include a meaningful level of access and benefit to Bigfork. Cougar Ridge Development has over 20 years of experience owning and successfully operating a marina in Polson, giving us a clear understanding of the demands of marina operations—including parking needs, traffic flow, and water access. That experience has directly informed a design that is both functional and appropriate for this location.

It is also important to clarify how marinas of this type are intended to function. Facilities like the one proposed are not designed to always be at full capacity. Instead, they provide a more managed form of lake access. By offering dedicated slips, this type of marina can reduce the frequency of boat trailers launching and retrieving daily, which in turn helps minimize congestion at public access points, including Wayfarers Park. Additionally, it expands opportunities for individuals and families who may not own waterfront property by giving access to Flathead Lake within their price range. In this way, the project can support broader, more equitable access to the lake while helping to ease pressure on existing infrastructure.

There has been some confusion in recent reporting regarding the application currently under review. The application circulating in the media is a submission to the Conservation District, which pertains solely to the water-side components of the project. This represents an initial phase of the overall process. The artists' renderings provided to the Conservation District were to give an idea of what the marina project would look like at full build out. This was not a requirement to submit but was done for transparency. Any references to land-side development at this stage are conceptual only and are not part of the application being considered. A more comprehensive site plan will be developed and reviewed through the appropriate future permitting processes.

Additionally, the property is zoned to allow a marina and was purchased with that reliance. Our design is being developed in accordance with applicable zoning regulations and requirements. We are committed to compliance at every stage and to working collaboratively with all appropriate governing boards and agencies as the process moves forward.

At the initial Conservation District meeting, the decision on the application was tabled until next month to allow for further review and additional information. Following that discussion, we retained an independent engineering firm to address the questions raised, including environmental questions the Conservation District had. This firm will prepare a detailed report that responds to the District's questions and concerns.

We want to be clear: we are committed to a transparent and open process. We welcome questions from the media, the community, and we are more than willing to provide factual information. We look forward to continuing to work through the full review process with all necessary boards and agencies in a thoughtful and responsible manner.

We appreciate the opportunity to clarify these important points and look forward to continuing an open and informed dialogue as the review process progresses.

Thank you."