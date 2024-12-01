Small businesses celebrated in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — Independent businesses were celebrated in downtown Kalispell Saturday for small business Saturday.

“It’s a big kickoff to our holiday season, and it’s great to see everyone downtown,” said Rocky Mountain Outfitter Owner Jandy Cox.

Rocky Mountain Outfitter is a sports specialty shop in downtown Kalispell.

They’ve been located on 135 Main Street since 1976.



“Rocky Mountain Outfitter is about as local as it gets and it’s definitely a family feel all the way around,” said Cox.

Cox said he takes pride in being part of Small Business Saturday.

“Supporting local downtown businesses is really important for the community and certainly for Rocky Mountain Outfitter, we really appreciate the customers that come and shop on small business Saturday.”

Kalispell resident Lori Ortley took part in Small Business Saturday.

She likes to shop local as much as possible.

“I really enjoy having a vibrant downtown, I think downtowns are special and I do everything all year round to support the downtown area,” said Ortley.

It was opening day for Princess and Buck, a new boutique on main street.

Co-owners Beth Kornick and Kyle Waterman said downtown Kalispell is the perfect fit.

“We just really felt like Kalispell was the place that we wanted to open our business, and we made it happen really quickly, it’s just been one month from decision to opening today because we knew we wanted to be open today,” said Kornick.

Kornick is happy to be part of the small business family in Kalispell.

“And we support downtown and have always loved to, and so it’s just fun to be a part of that and bring something hopefully a little bit new and fun and exciting.”