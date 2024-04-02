Spring burning reminder issued in the Flathead

KALISPELL — It is the perfect time for spring burning across Montana with some wet weather still in the forecast. But with burning always comes the risk of it getting out of control.

Following the Browns Marsh Fire this weekend near Kila, Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute is reminding people who are going to burn, to make sure and do it safely.

Flathead County now has a year-round required free burn permit which allows fire professionals to shut down burning if conditions are unsafe.

Chute told MTN that with wildfire season fast approaching, now is the time to prepare your home and property.

"It's a great time of year to prepare for wildland season, trimming up the limbs around your house, cleaning out around the foundation, underneath a deck, underneath those shrubs and being able to get rid of that debris. Real good. Just take it slow, take it easy and watch the weather, you know, typically an afternoon it's going to be windy so doing it in the morning is much safer."

Visit https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ for a link to register or activate a permit and to learn additional information.