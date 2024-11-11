Students at Smith Valley School honor veterans during Veteran's Day assembly

KALISPELL — Students at Smith Valley School in Kalispell started preparing for their Veterans Day assembly two weeks ago and on Monday, they got to perform at the assembly.

“The 11th day, the 11th month. At the eleventh hour, we signed the armistice, the cease-fire, the end of the war. We've since made that Veterans Day,” said guest speaker and veteran Joe DeCree.

Smith Valley School in Kalispell honored veterans during their annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11.



Students at Smith Valley have been working for two weeks to learn songs, create a slideshow, collect food, and make handmade cards for the Veterans Food Pantry.

“I'm so in love with your kids. We have challenged them over and over and over with the songs,” said Tracy Moon, Smith Valley music teacher.

Everyone in attendance learned about the history of the U.S. Armed Forces through a presentation by Joe Decree, a U.S. Navy veteran who served for 21 years.

“We are the only nation to have a national anthem that was written under fire,” said DeCree.

The school collected almost 900 nonperishable food items to donate to the Veterans Food Pantry.