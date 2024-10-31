Kalispell's Smith Valley School goes above and beyond for upcoming Veteran's Day

KALISPELL — Veterans Day is November 11 and might not be on people's minds quite yet. But one school in Kalispell is already preparing.

“We love to honor people that are honorable. That's kind of what our school does,” said Smith Valley School music teacher Tracy Moon.

Smith Valley School in Kalispell has decided to honor those who were willing to fight for their country with Veteran's Day fast approaching.

“It's really good to see our students and our community out here, really putting the time and effort into the veterans. Every student in our school will be part of the Veterans Day ceremony,” said Moon.

Ahead of Veteran's Day, the school gathered Wednesday for a pre-assembly where kids learned directly from veterans and about community resources to help them better understand the sacrifices they made.

“A lot of the teachers are using this time, this 10 days in between, to teach on subjects similar to Veterans Day," Moon said.

"It might be historical. It might be, you know, things that happened in the past, but they're tying this all in together so that it's kind of a two-week-long process of Veterans Day,” Moon continued.

In the weeks leading up to Veterans Day, students will also be working on projects to help area veterans.

These include things like a food drive, making handmade thank you cards and much more.

And all these project ideas came from the students.

“I love it, because if they come up with it, they buy in, and it's much better — they learn more. The students have kind of pushed this narrative of we want to know more. We want to help more,” said Moon.

All students will be participating in putting on the Veterans Day assembly on Veterans Day.

They are tasked with lighting and video jobs as well as preparing a song to sing.

“We love Veterans Day. We love veterans. Anybody who wants to come to our ceremony on the 11th at 9 a.m. they're welcome, you might have to stand in the gym because it's not very big. But it's a time where our little community out here really shines,” said Moon.