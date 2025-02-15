Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies in Evergreen standoff

EVERGREEN — A Flathead Valley man is in custody after firing at law enforcement. Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance in Evergreen late Friday night.

Flathead County sheriff deputies were dispatched to 569 Swan Mountain Village Drive at 9:42 p.m. after a caller reported hearing yelling and seeing a man outside wielding a pistol, possibly aiming it at someone.

MTN News

When deputies arrived, they heard the suspect shouting obscenities before he re-entered the residence. Kalispell Police officers joined deputies in setting up a perimeter and attempted to coax the suspect outside.

The man intermittently emerged from the home but failed to comply with police orders. At 10:30 p.m., he exited again, yelled at officers, and began firing at them. Law enforcement returned fire, prompting the suspect to retreat to the garage.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team responded and attempted to make contact with the suspect, but initial efforts were unsuccessful. Tear gas was deployed without results, and the garage was eventually breached. A police dog was sent in and successfully subdued the suspect, allowing officers to take him into custody.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate.

Further details will be released as information becomes available.