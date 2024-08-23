Swiftcurrent area of Glacier Park to close on September 16

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is releasing details of the Many Glacier Valley, Swiftcurrent area closure, which will begin on Sept. 16 for road, parking, and pedestrian safety improvements and a water system replacement.

The closure will be in place during the fall of 2024, all of 2025, and through mid-May 2026. The construction zone within the Many Glacier Valley will be closed to vehicles, bikes and foot traffic.

“Although this will cause disruption in activities in the Swiftcurrent area, the project brings much-needed improvements,” says Dave Roemer, Superintendent for Glacier National Park. “This project will improve pedestrian safety in the Many Glacier Valley and replace an antiquated and failing water system in the Swiftcurrent area.”

All concession facilities in the Many Glacier area will finish out their regularly scheduled season and will close after Sept. 15, 2024, for the 2024 season.

This includes Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Glacier Park Boat Company and Swan Mountain Outfitters. Many Glacier Hotel will close after breakfast on September 16.

Potable water will not be available to the public after concession facilities have closed for the season.

Sun Tours, Glacier Guides and Red Buses will continue to operate through September.

The Many Glacier Ranger Station will close early for the season. Wilderness permits will be issued by park staff from a trailer in the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot. The wilderness permit trailer will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 26, 2024. Permits will not be issued after 4 pm.

The AIS inspection station will close for the season and all waters in the Many Glacier Valley will be closed to boating starting Sept. 16, 2024.

Many Glacier frontcountry campground will close for the season on Sept. 15, 2024.

Access to all trails will begin at the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot, with maps and signs indicating detours around the construction zone. Entry may be temporarily restricted in areas of the park when vehicle reservations end on Sept. 8.

Many Glacier may become too congested for visitor safety and resource protection. Parking is limited to the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot after Sept. 15.

In 2025, the Many Glacier Hotel, Swan Mountain Outfitters and Glacier Boat Company will operate as usual. Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Many Glacier Campground, and trailhead parking in the Swiftcurrent end of the valley will be closed the entire 2025 season.

Additional information regarding the fall 2024 and the 2025 season will be coming soon. Check the Glacier National Park website regularly for updates.