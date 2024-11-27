Watch Now
Thanksgiving tradition continues at Sykes Diner in Kalispell

The free meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Sykes Diner on Second Avenue West in Kalispell.
A holiday tradition for the last four decades is back again in the Flathead as Sykes Diner in Kalispell will be hosting free Thanksgiving meals.
KALISPELL — A holiday tradition for the last four decades is back again in the Flathead as Sykes Diner in Kalispell will be hosting free Thanksgiving meals.

The free meals will be offered on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sykes Diner which is located at 202 Second Avenue West in Kalispell.

The traditional Thanksgiving meal consists of turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and all the fixings.

Sykes Diner co-owner Pas Haase said they expect to serve hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

“You can either get it to go or you can dine in with us, whichever is totally fine, there’s people here to help anybody that needs help so come on in and see us between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

Haase said the Thanksgiving meals are made possible thanks to countless volunteers who help prepare and serve the turkey meals each year.

