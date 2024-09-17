The Kalispell City Council has revoked the conditional use permit for the Flathead Warming Center

KALISPELL — The conditional use permit for the Flathead Warming center was revoked by the Kalispell City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

After many more public comments and discussion from the city council the permit was revoked with a 6 to three vote.

This means that the Warming Center can no longer provide a place for the homeless to stay overnight. According to the Mayor of Kalispell, Mark Johnson, the Warming Center could maintain some of their functions such as laundry and shower services, but that is determined by the building's zoning.

It is still unclear exactly what this means for the Warming Center but it does mean no overnight guests.

We will continue to follow this story and determine exactly what this means for the Warming Center and what services they will be able to provide with the upcoming winter season.