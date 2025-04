KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative is reporting widespread power outages on Tuesday morning.

Over 1,600 members were in the dark as of 9:20 a.m.

FEC reports the bulk of the outages are in the Columbia Falls, Creston, Lake Blaine, and Foothills areas.

However, smaller outages are being reported across the Flathead Valley.

FEC states on social media that "heavy and wet snow is causing branches and trees to fall onto the power lines."

