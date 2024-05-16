Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Whitefish Marathon returns for the 17th year this weekend

The race supports The Wave Fitness Center Membership Assistance Fund and the School to Pool Swim Program
Whitefish marathon
Whitefish Marathon
The 17th annual Whitefish Marathon takes place starting at 8 a.m. on May 18, 2024. The event begins and ends at Depot Park.
Whitefish marathon
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 18:48:02-04

WHITEFISH — The 17th annual Whitefish Marathonwhich takes place this weekend is going to be the biggest one yet.

This year the half marathon sold out for the first time in the race's history.

Over 1,200 people from 42 states and 3 countries will flock to Whitefish this weekend to run in this Boston Qualifier.

This race supports The Wave Fitness Center Membership Assistance Fund and the School to Pool Swim Program.

New this year, for every group of six volunteers Whitefish Marathon will make a donation to the non-profit of the groups choice.

Hammer Nutrition — which has been a main sponsor of the race since its inception — provides race day nutrition as well as a cash prize.

“And it's been really great just to see the event grow with the community here, and to really promote and encourage the outdoor lifestyle that we all live in the valley to enjoy,” said Hammer Nutrition founder Brian Frank.

“I love race day. It's it's so much fun. It's like such a rush. Even though I'm not racing it I love racing too. But being on the backside of it is, it's a lot of fun and you get to kind of feed off of everybody's energy,” said Jessica Craig.

For those who aren’t running the race, Saturday is also Fish Fest with shopping, dining, live music and much more. Click here for more information about Fish Fest.

More local news from KPAX
North Hills Clean Up Crew

Missoula County

Missoula Parks and Recreation cleans abandoned North Hills encampment

Zach Volheim
4:43 PM, May 16, 2024
Flathead Electric solar panels

Flathead County

Flathead Electric Cooperative creating another community solar project

Kiana Wilson
4:15 PM, May 16, 2024
Kyle Weingart

Entertainment

Local filmmaker's dream coming true with movie premiere in Missoula

Jill Valley
3:39 PM, May 16, 2024
Missoula Robbery Suspect

Crime and Courts

Missoula Police Department seeking info on robbery suspect

MTN News
2:44 PM, May 16, 2024
IMG_9064-1536x1152.jpg

Western Montana News

Flathead Reservation couple receives $65K in mortgage discrimination settlement

Nicole Girten - Daily Montanan
11:47 AM, May 16, 2024
Missoula City Attorney

Missoula County

Davis splits Missoula city attorney’s office into civil services, prosecution

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
10:19 AM, May 16, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader