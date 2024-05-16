Whitefish Marathon returns for the 17th year this weekend

WHITEFISH — The 17th annual Whitefish Marathonwhich takes place this weekend is going to be the biggest one yet.

This year the half marathon sold out for the first time in the race's history.

Over 1,200 people from 42 states and 3 countries will flock to Whitefish this weekend to run in this Boston Qualifier.

This race supports The Wave Fitness Center Membership Assistance Fund and the School to Pool Swim Program.

New this year, for every group of six volunteers Whitefish Marathon will make a donation to the non-profit of the groups choice.

Hammer Nutrition — which has been a main sponsor of the race since its inception — provides race day nutrition as well as a cash prize.

“And it's been really great just to see the event grow with the community here, and to really promote and encourage the outdoor lifestyle that we all live in the valley to enjoy,” said Hammer Nutrition founder Brian Frank.

“I love race day. It's it's so much fun. It's like such a rush. Even though I'm not racing it I love racing too. But being on the backside of it is, it's a lot of fun and you get to kind of feed off of everybody's energy,” said Jessica Craig.

For those who aren’t running the race, Saturday is also Fish Fest with shopping, dining, live music and much more. Click here for more information about Fish Fest.