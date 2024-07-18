Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Woman reported missing at Hungry Horse Reservoir

Emily Rea Missing
MTN News
Emily Rea Missing
Hungry Horse Reservoir Map
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jul 18, 2024

HUNGRY HORSE — A search is underway for a woman who has been reported missing at the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

33-year-old Emily Rea was last seen at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in West Glacier.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian says Rea’s vehicle was found by family members in the area.

North Valley Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air are searching the area on the water and in the air.

Rea is described as 5’5” tall with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a black 2011 Honda CRV with a paddleboard.

More local news from KPAX
Fire Restrictions

Wildfire Watch

Stage II and Stage I Fire Restrictions coming to Western Montana

MTN News
1:35 PM, Jul 18, 2024
Fire Restrictions

Wildfire Watch

Missoula County to implement Stage II Fire Restrictions

MTN News
1:00 PM, Jul 18, 2024
Miller Peak Fire Retardant Drop

Wildfire Watch

Little change reported from Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MTN News
11:22 AM, Jul 18, 2024
Missoula City Hall

Missoula County

Missoula may lower the penalty for some municipal code violations

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
10:09 AM, Jul 18, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Crews battle wildfire west of Ronan

MTN News
9:20 AM, Jul 18, 2024
Planning Board

Missoula County

City-County Planning Board discusses proposed Wye, East Missoula subdivisions

Emily Brown
8:45 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader