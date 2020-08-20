Young Flathead girl hit by vehicle while exiting school bus heading home

OLNEY — Nine months after she was hit by a vehicle after exiting a school bus in Olney, seven-year-old Jordana Hubble is finally coming home.

Jordana received the OK from doctors and will be traveling from Houston to her family home in Olney on Thursday.

She has been in Houston since January with her mother Veronica, rehabilitating in a coma emergence program.

Jordana’s father Cody Hubble says she will now continue her treatment in Whitefish.

This will be the first time Cody has seen Jordana in-person since she left for Houston.

“She definitely had no clue what was going on, she didn’t understand why I wasn’t taking her home when I would come see her in the hospital," Cody said "That’s all she knew, she knows she’s coming home now.”

