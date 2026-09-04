MISSOULA — The Missoula County Commissioners passed the county’s 2027 budget on Thursday night, and included in that budget is $5 million for pipe replacements and repairs at the detention facility.

WATCH: Missoula County is spending $5M to fix aging pipes at the detention facility:

Missoula County's detention facility to see all piping replaced after nearly 30 years

“We have a facility that runs 24-seven, 365. We have to provide hot and cold water to the inmates at all times. So in that system, we have what's called a recirculating system that continuously delivers hot water to the end fixtures. And so that pipe is always seeing water flow, and it's deteriorated the pipe,” said Jason Hauser, facilities director for Missoula County.

Jason Hauser, facilities director for Missoula County, says that since the detention facility was built nearly 30 years ago, the copper pipes have deteriorated to the point that replacement is needed.

“This pipe is intended to last a very long time. And that's the long-term goal; that's why we're not putting copper back. We want to put something that has a longer life expectancy,” said Hauser.

MTN NEWS Jason Hauser, facilities director for Missoula County, says that since the detention facility was built nearly 30 years ago, the copper pipes have deteriorated to the point that replacement is needed.

Replacing the five miles of piping in the building will take roughly 12 to 18 months and cost $3.5 million. The additional $1.5 million will go towards repairs for showers and sinks.

“We're gonna work very closely with the sheriff staff and the detention staff to move inmates, be able to get into a location and do a significant amount of work in that location while it's emptied out,” said Hauser.

The funding comes from the county’s general fund, with one mill being levied for it.

For this mill, which is included in the county’s budget that just passed, the average homeowner can expect it to add $10 a year, although that increase is largely mitigated by property tax reform passed in 2025.

RELATED: Missoula County Commissioners approve 2027 budget with a 3.25% property tax increase (Sept. 3, 2026)