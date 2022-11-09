$5M annual crisis services levy on track to fail in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Voters across Missoula County said no to a proposed $5 million levy that would have raised funding to maintain and expand crisis services on Tuesday night.

The first batch of returns, which were slow on Tuesday due to equipment testing, didn't post until 9 p.m.

At that time, the levy was failing by more than 1,500 votes, and the margin only grew wider as the night wore on.

By Wednesday morning, the levy had 26,474 votes against and 22,121 in favor, or 54% to 46%. Calls to advocates of the levy weren't returned on Tuesday night.

Among other things, advocates suggested funding from the crisis levy “could” provide emergency shelter for the city's homeless population and help fund re-entry programs for those released from prison.

The mobile support team, jail mental health and a pending crisis receiving center could also see funding, according to backers.

The levy would increase the taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by $54 per year. The assessed value is set by the state and does not reflect a home's true value if sold on the open real estate market.

If approved, the increase would have been reflected in the November 2023 tax bill.

The fate of the levy had been a factor in recent hearings held by the Missoula City Council.

Council member Daniel Carlino sought to use what was left of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding this year to keep an outdoor homeless camp open, but a majority sought to keep that funding in reserve in case the crisis levy didn't pass.

As a result, the city has roughly $900,000 in ARPA funds remaining, which it can apply to its homeless services next year. But with the levy's failure, there is no ensured pool of funding to continue services beyond that point.

Neighbors for a Safe and Healthy Community released the following statement on Wednesday morning: