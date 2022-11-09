Missoula voters saying no to $19M fairgrounds improvement bond

MISSOULA - Despite a zealous campaign, a bond to fund improvements at the Missoula County Fairgrounds was on a likely path of failing as ballot counting ran deeper into Tuesday night.

By Wednesday morning, the $19 million bond had garnered just 42% of the vote, or 20,272 in favor and nearly 28,000 against.

It was a larger margin than the crisis services levy, which also failed to win public support on Tuesday.

Advocates of the program couldn't be reached at the provided number on Tuesday night

The tax impact of the fairgrounds bond would add $14 a year for every $200,000 of a home's assessed value.

The assessed value is set by the state and does not reflect a home's true market value.

The bond would last for 20 years and join a number of other bonds that taxpayers are currently funding including the Missoula Public Library, Fort Missoula Regional Park, Missoula County Public Schools and Missoula Aging Services, which voters approved in June.

The $19 million fairgrounds bond would fund a number of improvements including a livestock arena, improved green space and a third sheet of ice at Glacier Ice Rink, according to backers.

The fairgrounds has evolved over the past five years thanks to an array of funding sources including tax increment financing from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and additional taxes already levied as mills by Missoula County commissioners.

The latter raised funding to cover Phase 1 improvements, which have included historic renovations and other site improvements such as landscaping, a plaza, fencing and other things.

But Phase 2 requires additional revenue, and the $19 million bond was proposed as a means to fund those improvements.

