Andrea Davis announces run for Missoula mayor

MISSOULA – Andrea Davis has announced her bid to become the next mayor of Missoula.

“What excites me most about serving Missoula as the next mayor, is that I will bring my working knowledge of sustainable home solutions, transportation services, and economic development expertise to ensure that all Missoulians have a prosperous future,” Davis stated in a news release.

Davis has worked to build affordable homes in Missoula and has served as the executive director of Homeword since 2008. Homeword is a statewide organization that has built or preserved over 1,300 homes and also offers housing and financial education and counseling, the release states.

Davis also served as the Missoula Housing Authority Director of Planning and Development for five years where she worked on developing the Valor House which provides apartments with supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness.

Davis currently is the board chair of NeighborWorks Montana which provides lending, housing education and preservation of manufactured home communities. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Missoula Economic Partnership.

“Housing and childcare are both foundational to economic development. We’re making progress on the former. We need to do more to improve childcare options for working parents,” said Davis.

Davis grew up in Kalispell, attended Flathead Valley Community College, and has a degree in Communication Studies from the University of Montana.

“I’ve lived in Montana my entire life. I’ve lived in Missoula for 25 years. Along with a fresh perspective, I have the experience and skills to successfully lead Missoula forward. I hope to earn your trust and your vote this fall," Davis stated.

Current Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess announced he's running for the position. He was elected to the job by the Missoula City Council in September following Mayor John Engen’s death. Missoula City Council member Mike Nugent has also announced his plans to run for mayor.