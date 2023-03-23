Andrea Davis to run for Missoula mayor, details priorities

MISSOULA - Missoula has another candidate for mayor, as Andrea Davis throws her hat in the ring.

Andrea Davis has 22 years of experience as a housing professional, including 15 years as executive director of Homeward, a state-wide housing non-profit.

She has also served as chair of the Missoula Housing Coalition. With her background, affordable housing is a big focus for Davis. She says her experience with Homeward has taught her how to interact with the city as well as community members to make change happen.

Davis has also worked with Mountain Line for 11 years, so public transportation is another topic that Davis hopes to address, especially its role in combating air pollution and climate change.

“We live in a city and a community that only has so much physical space," she says. "So when we can plan for a healthy transit system, we know that we can get people to school, we can get people to work and we can reduce our air pollution.”

Davis also hopes to provide more accessible childcare for Missoula families, saying she strives to be a "family friendly employer" at her own organization.

Davis was born and raised in Kalispell, received her education at Flathead Community College and the University of Montana, and has lived in Missoula ever since.

“I’ve been dedicated to the Missoula community for 25 years," Davis says.

Davis joins current Mayor Jordan Hess and city council member Mike Nugent in the run.

Candidates will begin to file on April 20, 2023, and elections will be held in September.