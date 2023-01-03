Jordan Hess announces candidacy for Missoula mayor

MISSOULA - Another candidate has joined the race to be elected Missoula mayor as current Mayor Jordan Hess announced he's running for the position.

He was elected to the job by the Missoula City Council in September following Mayor John Engen’s death. The kickoff to his campaign began Tuesday at the Big Dipper ice cream shop near Southgate Mall.

Hess was introduced by Missoula's three county commissioners who told those gathered Hess has helped foster cooperation between the city and county at a time when local governments are asked to do more than ever.

One thing we have heard that frustrates Missoulians is the high cost of living — including climbing property taxes. Hess told MTN News that he plans to lead a delegation to Helena to tell state lawmakers that the funding mechanism for cities needs to change.

"Our property tax system is built on this economy that doesn't exist anymore. It was built on having four lumber mills that were running around the clock, low property values, and low levels of tourism,” Hess said.

“One of the best things we can do, in my view, is find a way to get some funding out of tourists. We welcome the tourists here, but we should be able to get some kind of local option funding through the tourists who come here and use our infrastructure and visit our community,” Hess continued.

Hess also told MTN News that issues such as available and affordable housing, and the climate crisis are some of his priorities. He added following nine years on the city council, he’s ready for this next challenge.