Annual picnic celebrates the 35th anniversary of the ADA Act in Missoula

MISSOULA — People from all walks and rolls of life came together in Missoula for Summit Independent Living’s annual picnic that celebrates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Wednesday marked the 35th anniversary of the ADA’s passage, a landmark piece of federal legislation that brought resources to Americans across the country, enabling them to live more equitable lives.

The ADA was enacted in 1990 to prohibit discrimination against people with disabilities, ensuring that those with disabilities would be provided equal employment opportunities and that public spaces would be accessible.

The civil rights law has had a profound impact on the lives of people with disabilities, according to Summit Independent Living, as they state that the ADA has enabled those with disabilities to participate more fully in society and enjoy greater independence.

Devin Armstrong says that the ADA has provided him with the affordances that he has today.

“The ADA just represents the independence, and without the ADA, I wouldn't have my own apartment or so much of the other programs that I use," Armstrong told MTN. "So...it's really trying to educating for younger folks to kind of support the 504, and other stuff like that. So yeah, it's just really important to promote independence."

Summit Independent Living is also hosting a fundraiser to fill out their kitchen at their new building. Click here to make a donation.