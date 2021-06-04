Big Sky High School students graduate in Missoula

MISSOULA — There were only a few drops of rain as the storm grazed the valley to the north.

A delay lasted less than 30 minutes -- and the ceremony started late, a seemingly ironic culmination to an already tumultuous year for the Class of '21.

The 245 graduates of Big Sky High School eventually crossed the stage to receive their hard-earned diplomas.

One happy graduate told us that while this school year was really difficult, she had plenty of support to help get her to this milestone.

"It was just the community, to be honest. I had a lot of friends and they supported me and pushed me to do my best and doing extracurricular activities helped me as well."

Big Sky High School also requested 37 seconds of silence during the ceremony, in honor of late former grizzly football player Jesse Sims.

