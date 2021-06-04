Watch
Graduation ceremonies held for Willard High School students

Willard graduates took part in a socially distanced commencement at Washington Grizzly Stadium on Thursday.
Willard High School Graduation 2021
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 04, 2021
MISSOULA — Cue the "pomp and circumstance."

Thursday afternoon marked the first of Missoula County Public School graduations.

Willard graduates took the lead with a socially distanced commencement held at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Following a trying school year, the grads looked happy to be celebrating in person with friends and family and diplomas in attendance.

Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will all hold commencement ceremonies Friday at Washington Grizzly Stadium at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Seeley Swan High School seniors will graduate on Sunday in Seeley Lake.

