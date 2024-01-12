Bitter cold weather could impact Missoula airport

MISSOULA — While the snow and ice might be terrible to drive in, the Missoula airport can still function as long as temperatures don't drop below -45º.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad says while the cold weather might not be ideal for travelers there are extra steps that crews will be going through to keep the airport operational.

“We actually prefer cold weather over fog. We'll take snow, cold weather over fog any day," Ellestad said. "We’ll just have to do our team just does a lot more cold weather walks, make sure that [the] heats working, constantly checking water...airlines do a little extra drain water on the overnight aircraft. And make sure the heaters are solidly on the airplanes."

People planning on traveling should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Flight information can also be found at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status.

Several flights were canceled or delayed due to extreme winter weather on Thursday, January 11, 20204.