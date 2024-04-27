Bonner School District has two levies on the school election ballot

BONNER — The Bonner School District has two different levies on this year’s ballot which are intended to fill big holes in the school's needs.

The District is asking for a general fund levy to help with the budget along with a safety levy to support school counselors, behavioral specialists, and update the school’s security systems.

The general fund levy is valued at $16,530 and would cost taxpayers just over $8.10 per year for every $300,000 in home value.

Bonner’s safety levy will cause a $16.20 increase in property taxes for a $300,000 home and will be valued at $33,060

Bonner School District Superintendent Jim Howard says this is the first time the school has asked for a levy increase in 19 years.

He added that after the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in safety is necessary for the school's success.

“Some of the behavioral challenges schools are dealing with coming out of that and some of those behavioral things are safety — create safety concerns in the classroom and in our hallways and for our staff,” Howard said.

“So that’s an area of focus for us is using those dollars to support personnel that can provide students really a proactive approach to kids that have needs and need maybe some additional emotional behavioral support," Howard continued.

Ballots are due for the school election by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Visit https://www.bonner.k12.mt.us/article/1540985 for additional information about the Bonner School District levy request.