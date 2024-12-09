Canine conservationists from Turah making impacts in Montana, around the world

TURAH — Canine conservationists from Missoula County are making an impact around the world.

The non-profit — Working Dogs for Conservation (WDFC) — helps with anti-poaching efforts, endangered animal monitoring, and invasive species detection.

At a facility in Turah, dogs learn skills to save some well-loved landmarks and species; they do so with their noses.

"It totally changes the paradigm and you don't have to be able to see things visually," shared WDFC Special Projects Director Aimee Hurt.

Emily Brown/MTN News Charlie — showing off standing on his hind legs — has worked on projects involving bears, black-footed ferrets, and kit foxes.

You may have seen a 'dogs at work' sign leading up to the M or around Mount Sentinel. That's one spot where Hurt says the dogs work hand-in-paw with conservationists to manage harmful species properly.

"Every plant has a distinct odor. There, we're looking for Dyer's Woad which is an invasive weed," Hurt told MTN.

Plus, dogs help get information on some of Montana's most prized animals like bears and wolves without disturbing them.

"The dogs are trained to find their scat," Hurt stated.

Through animal droppings, scientists get valuable data.

"One is their diets. One is actually their genetics, whether they're male or female. You can figure out how stressed they are by looking at hormones," Hurt explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News Sully practices agility and listening to his handler's directions on the training course which helps him in the field.

Not only are working paws on the ground around Montana, they've taken on projects from Costa Rica, to Lao, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and all over the United States.

Some dogs go overseas and come home to Montana, however, that's not always the case.

"We train dogs here and then send them to work with local handlers in other countries and that's where they stay and work for their life," detailed Hurt.

Working Dogs for Conservation is looking to add a dozen more pups to the pack in 2025, and they're closer to that goal with a donation.

"We received $25,000 from the PetCo Love Foundation," said WDFC Outreach Coordinator Breanne Black. She continued, "Estimated cost is about $33,000. So, this will help us find and train the dogs."

The non-profit will bring in working dogs who need a career change or from shelters and turn them into stewards of the environment.

"We will do everything for their well-being," shared Black

Some dogs are retiring from the program and are looking for their forever homes. Click here to find out more.