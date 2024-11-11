Caras Nursery & Landscape opens annual "Christmas Store"

MISSOULA — Caras Nursery & Landscape opened their annual “Christmas Store” on Saturday. The whole nursery is decked out for the holidays, complete with dozens of Christmas trees, ornaments, lights and even Christmas music.

Caras is hosting events to get Missoula in the holiday spirit. On December 1st, they will have pony rides and s’mores. On December 5th and 12th, they will even have a special guest, all the way from the North Pole.

The store is open from 10 am to 5 pm daily, for shoppers to get a head start on gifts or come by to check out the winter wonderland.