Cards & Community: Montana's largest collectables show takes place in Missoula

MISSOULA — Expensive cards, high bids, and lots of eager traders come together as collectors gathered for the state's largest expo in Missoula.

“Probably over half a million [cards]. For this amount, it's been about 3 years," 406 Draft Cards and Collectibles owner Scott Jablonski said, showing his collection.

Collecting cards takes a lot of money and energy.

“Way too much, way too much time," Jablonski said.

However, for Jablonski, those are moments well spent with his son.

“I collected as a kid, passed it on to him. This was supposed to be his legacy, his college tuition,” Jablonski said.

By working at trade shows, Jablonski is showing his son valuable skills for the business world.

“Teach him how to sell and purchase and whatnot, so it's a great time," Jablonski said.

From interesting items to unique cards, the duo was showing their collection at the Montana Sports Cards and Collectibles Show.

“Anybody here that wants to sell everything that they've got, you know, that's kind of what we do," Jablonski said.

With buyers and sellers of all ages taking part in the show.

“You can actually feel, touch, and see the card," Jablonski said.

Passing on the love of the trade to the next generation is what Jablonski says collecting cards is all about.

"It's always great to see, you know, obviously the young kids to come in and see all the cards and stay with the card business for the most part. For a long time, it was dead," Jablonski said.