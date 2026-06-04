MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is poised to purchase a 28-acre parcel of land that is part of the historic Milwaukee rail corridor.

The purchase would lay the groundwork for a future expansion of the Milwaukee Trail.

The land is currently owned by the Missoula County Airport Authority and could help bridge part of a gap in the Great American Rail Trail.

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City of Missoula poised to purchase land from airport for future trail expansion

The property is adjacent to Mullan Road and would be part of a future trail expansion in the area.

The city aims to purchase the land from the airport for $100,000, with an additional $30,000 expected for due diligence, including surveying and planning.

The funds would come from the 2018 Open Space Bond Fund.

The purchase must first be approved by the City Council following a public hearing, which is scheduled for June 22.

But, it’s key to note the trail expansion is years in the future.

The city will need to secure funding for major aspects of any expansion, including a crossing of the Clark Fork River near Reserve Street.