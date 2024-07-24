Watch Now
Containment grows to 70% at Butler Creek Fire

Butler Creek Fire
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Butler Creek Fire was first reported in the early morning hours on July 22, 2024
Butler Creek Fire
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 24, 2024

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make good progress fighting the Butler Creek Fire northwest of Missoula.

The blaze is holding at 307 acres with containment growing to 70% as of Wednesday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation orders and warnings on Tuesday.

However, area residents are still being urged to register for emergency alerts at www.smart911.com.

The area will be under a Red Flag Warning beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The human-caused fire was first reported early Monday morning.

