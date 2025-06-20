Crews battle Friday morning Milltown structure fire

MILLTOWN — Crews battled a structure fire in Milltown on Friday morning.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called to the 100 block of Lancer Street shortly before 8:15 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the second floor and attic of a large two-story residence.

MRFD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says crews knocked down a fire in the home's attic within approximately 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The blaze was declared under control about 30 minutes after fire crews first arrived on the scene.

While the fire damage was contained to the attic, the remainder of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Damage is estimated between $15,000 and $20,000, with approximately $500,000 in property and contents saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The East Missoula Rural Fire District, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.