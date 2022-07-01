Crews douse Tower Street fire in Missoula

MISSOULA - Crews battled a shed fire in Missoula for the second time this week on Thursday.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called to the 100 block of Tower Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

MRFD Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from a single-story storage building.

Crews knocked down the flames and the blaze was under control in a little over 15 minutes.

Lubke says there were reports of fireworks being heard in the area shortly before the fire started, but it has not been determined if fireworks played a role in the fire.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation..

Lubke notes this is the fourth significant fire that MRFD has responded to in the last four days, and people are being asked to be "extra vigilant and fire safe," heading into the holiday weekend.