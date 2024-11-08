UPDATE: Busy Midtown Missoula intersection may be closed for 24 to 48 hours

UPDATE: 5:01 p.m. - November 8, 2024

The Missoula Police Department is cautioning that a downed power line at the intersection of Brooks Street, Russell Street, and South Avenue may keep the area closed for 24 to 48 hours.

Northwestern Energy crews are on the scene working to secure the area and resolve this issue.

Drivers are asked to avoid this intersection and use an alternative route.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as crews work to safely restore the area," MPD stated on social media.

(first report: 4:06 p.m. - November 8, 2024)

Downed powerlines in Midtown Missoula are causing traffic headaches.

Traffic is being detoured in the area of Brooks and Russell streets which is causing heavy delays.

A MEANS Alert states all northbound traffic from the intersection of Russell and Brooks — on both roads — "will be rerouted for an extended period of time."

The Missoula Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Brooks Street, South Avenue and Russell Street.

NorthWestern Energy reports approximately 2,000 customers in the Midtown area are without power.

The utility's outage viewer stating power may not be restored for several hours.

The Missoula YMCA has announced that it is closing for the evening due to the power outage.

First Security Bank has announced its Dearborn and Southgate Mall locations are closing early due to power outages.

The Frugals location on Brooks Street has also closed for the day.

The latest power outage information can be found here.