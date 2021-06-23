Efforts continue to lower temperature on Beartracks Bridge walkway

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to work on finding a solution to an unexpected problem on the recently completed sidewalk along the Beartracks Bridge.

MTN News recently reported that people had noticed the new walkway on the west side of the reconstructed bridge on Higgins Avenue seemed to be much hotter than usual.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has been working to come up with a solution.

MDT officials previously acknowledged the walkway can become "extremely hot" and believe it's because of the polymer panels used to save weight on the side of the bridge, which are reflecting, instead of absorbing heat.

A social media post from Missoula in Motion notes that workers tested out some white paint and found it cools the sidewalk by 20-to-30° so MDT is going to paint the area white.

