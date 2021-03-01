Final action expected on Missoula impacts fees

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is poised to take final action on a sweeping plan to use impact fees to pay for development costs on the west side of the city.

Over the past few months, the city has studied one-time impact fees to help pay for the cost of constructing roads, sewer and other utilities for the growth expected in the Mullan BUILD.

That's the area being called the Sxytpqyen Area, which is located west of Reserve Street and extending around Missoula airport to the south.

While the city was able to obtain $13 million from the federal government to pay for some of the work, a second grant application failed last year.

Missoula leaders believe the "Special Development District Impact Fees" are the way to make up some of the difference.

The fees the council consider on Monday evening could generate some $18 million, but will also add thousands of dollars to the cost of building single and multi-family homes, as well as retail properties and other development.

The concept is that transportation fees to pay for roads, and "latecomers fees" for sewer would be paid by those in the district, without spreading the expense across the entire city.

Missoula County commissioners have expressed support for the plan, which the council will consider during its Monday evening online meeting.

The services are to be covered by the impact fees is bounded by the Clark Fork River on the south, extending to the Missoula airport and West Broadway. That's generally where Missoula provides utility service.

