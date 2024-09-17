Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Fire danger falling to low in Missoula County

Open Burning
MTN News file
Open Burning
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Fire danger is being dropped to low and some outdoor burning will be allowed in Missoula County.

Prescribed Wildland and Essential Agriculture Burning in Missoula County will open on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. However, the burning of yard waste and piles is prohibited due to air quality effects.

Prescribed wildland burning occurs on forested land or undeveloped rangeland to improve habitat and range conditions, reduce slash from logging, improve forest regeneration and restore fire resilient landscapes.

Essential agriculture burning occurs on a farm/ranch to remove excess vegetation from cultivated fields and improve range/wildlife habitat.

A burn permit is required for landowners who fall within the Prescribed Wildland or Essential Agriculture categories and must be activated on the day of your burn.

Burn permits can be obtained at https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ and permits must be activated for each day and location you are burning.

Burning within Missoula City Limits is prohibited unless you own more than one acre of land. Click here for more information about outdoor burning seasons and burn permits in Missoula County.

More local news from KPAX
mr burrito.jpg

Local News

3 found dead in Bozeman garage on Sunday

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Wet weather helping fight against Bitterroot wildfires

MTN News
Johnson Street Shelter

Missoula County

Missoula City Council to vote on Johnson Street shelter funding

MTN News
Hamilton Storm

Montana News

Gov. Gianforte declares disaster for Hamilton, Miles City and Stevensville

MTN News
Warming Center city council

Flathead County

Flathead Warming Center permit back before Kalispell City Council

Kiana Wilson
Fatal Crash

Western Montana News

Potomac man dies in Beaverhead County crash

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader