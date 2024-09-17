Fire danger falling to low in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Fire danger is being dropped to low and some outdoor burning will be allowed in Missoula County.

Prescribed Wildland and Essential Agriculture Burning in Missoula County will open on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. However, the burning of yard waste and piles is prohibited due to air quality effects.

Prescribed wildland burning occurs on forested land or undeveloped rangeland to improve habitat and range conditions, reduce slash from logging, improve forest regeneration and restore fire resilient landscapes.

Essential agriculture burning occurs on a farm/ranch to remove excess vegetation from cultivated fields and improve range/wildlife habitat.

A burn permit is required for landowners who fall within the Prescribed Wildland or Essential Agriculture categories and must be activated on the day of your burn.

Burn permits can be obtained at https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ and permits must be activated for each day and location you are burning.

Burning within Missoula City Limits is prohibited unless you own more than one acre of land. Click here for more information about outdoor burning seasons and burn permits in Missoula County.