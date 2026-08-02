MISSOULA — For the first time in its history, Lords of Dirt brought back motorcycle racing for the Western Montana Fair's entire first weekend.

"It's loud. It's visceral, " Lords of Dirt organizer, Ryan Montgomery said.

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Flat out fun: Lords of Dirt brings flat track racing back to Western Montana Fair

From riding to jumping to even a proposal, Lords of Dirt jump-started the fair with several days of flat track racing, entertainment, and lots of dirt.

"You don't have to know anything about motorcycle racing or motorcycles," Montgomery said. "It's just super fun to watch. You don't have to know what's going on."

The thrill also attracts racers from around the region.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ryan Montgomery, Lords of Dirt organizer

"California, Washington state, Oregon, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Montana, of course," Montgomery added.

One racer drove eight hours for the 6th annual event.

"I haven't been able to make it out to the past couple," Caleb Ragsdale, a dirt bike racer, said. "I've had to work so it's a nice little vacation away from home."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Lords of Dirt racer, Caleb Ragsdale

While Ragsdale feeds off the atmosphere, another jumper looks for the next generation in the stands.

"Having kids come up and asking, 'How do I do what you're doing?'" Kieran Ursua, who does freestyle motorcross, answered when asked about his favorite part of the event.

The kids are equally as impressed.

"The halftime show was really amazing," River Wheeler said. "They’re really good and all of the cool flips and stunts that they do really takes a lot!"

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Young Lords of Dirt fans Eli Entringer and River Wheeler

Meanwhile, two others from the stands walked away into a lifetime together.

“Proposing to the woman I love, in the valley we love, in the town we love, with the people we love at a really cool event," Jackson Sapp told MTN after he proposed to Brenna Gradus during Friday night's event.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jackson Sapp proposed to Brenna Gradus at the event

As for the young ones watching from the stands who imagined a future in racing, the racers themselves have homework for them.

“Ride as much as you can, get as much seat time, have fun. Most importantly, always wear your helmet and boots," Ursua said.

Lords of Dirt's weekend extravaganza ends Sunday with the big finale and a third unique track design. But while the 2026 chapter closes, those in attendance are already looking ahead to 2027.

"I'll be back next year, that's for sure," Ragsdale said.

Young Wheeler was pretty pleased with his experience alongside his buddy Eli too.

"I'll definitely come back to Lords of Dirt. It was awesome," he said.

You can read more about their upcoming events by visiting the Lords of Dirt website.