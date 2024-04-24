Watch Now
Frenchtown School District seeking general fund levy for infrastructure

Frenchtown School
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 18:51:29-04

FRENCHTOWN — The Frenchtown School District is asking voters to approve a general fund levy on the school election ballot that would be used to make improvements for the school and the community.

The school’s campus is used for many events and shows throughout the year and money from the levy would be used to fund improvements such as safer sidewalks, and upkeep on current infrastructure — along with general needs like salaries and supplies.

The levy is for $513,551 a year which would increase the property taxes on a home valued at $300,000 by $33.37 annually.

Frenchtown School District Superintendent Les Meyer says another important item the levy would help provide is insurance for a building that many in the community use.

“The one thing I talked about in terms of being a community center just take property and liability insurance for example property and liability insurance provides strength for the school district, and it also provides strength for those who come onto our campus for whatever,” Meyer said.

“In the event that something happens, again serves the purpose of the school community," Meyer continued. "And then like I mentioned there’s a lot of activities that take place here and that also serves to protect community members or visitors coming into the school to make it a safe place.”

The ballots for the school election are due back by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Visit https://www.ftsd.org/o/fsd/page/mill-levy-test for additional information about the Frenchtown School District levy requests.

