FWP seeking info on white-tailed deer killed near Potomac

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials are looking for information after a white-tailed deer buck was killed last week near Potomac.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the buck was found in a field on private property on Wednesday, November. 13.

FWP Warden Chris Hamilton investigated and believes it had likely been shot and left the day before.

MTN News

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamilton directly at 406-210-7513.

Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes.

People may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000