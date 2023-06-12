Gianforte, Daines tour Missoula manufacturing facility

MISSOULA — Governor Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines were in Missoula Friday, June 9, 2023, to look at the recent expansion of a manufacturing facility.

They visited Felco Industries, which recently expanded and is now also offering more than a dozen new jobs.

Gianforte and Daines focused their visit on the expansion and the discussion of manufacturing policies that will impact Montanans.

Felco Industries, based in Missoula, offers everything from excavator attachments to products for underground or infrastructure replacement jobs.

Gianforte said the tour was about the importance of companies being able to grow in Montana.

“We have opportunities here in Montana. We just hit record-low unemployment. There are good jobs. Our quality of life is unmatched to anywhere in the country and it’s exciting to see firms like Felco invest here in Montana and creating good jobs.

The tour was part of the I Make America campaign which is a grassroots effort through the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. This was their first time in Montana.