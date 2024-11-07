Hunter kills grizzly bear near Placid Lake

SEELEY LAKE — State wildlife report that a grizzly bear was killed by a hunter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, after an encounter south of Placid Lake.

A hunter reported the bear charged at a close distance and he then shot and killed the animal.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports the hunter was not injured in the encounter.

MTN News

FWP wardens responded and confirmed an adult male bear had been killed.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country:



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country.

Additional information from FWP: