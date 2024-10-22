Hunters Against Hunger supplying Montana food banks with big game

MISSOULA — A partnership between the Montana Food Bank Network and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks allows hunters to donate any amount of legally harvested big game to local food banks.

Since the Hunters Against Hunger program began in 2014, almost 400 thousand pounds of meat has been donated to more than 29 food banks across the state. This year, they plan to reach more than 35 food pantries throughout the network.

Meat donations are processed free of charge, giving local processors and hunters a way to give back to their communities.

Access to meat, especially Montana wild game, can provide individuals shopping at food banks with much-needed nutrients.

Cyrus Turbank, Programs Coordinator for the Montana Food Bank Network shared,"In Montana right now 1 in 9 people are facing food insecurity including 1 in 6 children. Pantries throughout the state that's the most expensive item to provide often times is protein so fresh nutritious game meat is a pretty cool thing to provide."

As general hunting season kicks off this Saturday, keep in mind that donating a portion of your game is a possibility.

The Food Bank Network accepts donations throughout the entire season.