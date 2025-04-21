Kyiyo Pow Wow returns to University of Montana

MISSOULA — For the 56th time, crowds came from all over to celebrate Indigenous heritage at the Kyiyo Pow Wow, which took place Friday and Saturday at the University of Montana’s Adams Center.

The Kyiyo Pow Wow, put on by UM students, is one of the longest-running student-led powwows in the country. Since 1968, it has brought singing, dancing and stories to campus, along with thousands to watch and participate. Hundreds of drummers and dancers travel to be a part of the event.

The powwow welcomes everyone, with no admission cost. This year, it wraps up Saturday night, after the last grand entry at 6 p.m.

The event also features vendors, like Pearl Jack-Sohappy. She traveled from Washington with her family, some of whom are dancers.

“We usually sell beaded items, so we have the earrings, necklaces, skirts, shirts, dresses. It's a little bit of a family thing,” she said.

Jack-Sohappy has not made it to the powwow in 15 years, but was excited to be back.

“It means a lot,” she said. “I enjoy coming here and meeting new people.”

The celebration seeks to unify Indigenous people, showcase diversity between tribes and preserve cultural traditions.